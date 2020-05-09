Media Advocate: We urge Andranik Kocharyan to refrain from showing personal dislikes

Media Advocate initiative has urged My Step ruling bloc MP Andranik Kocharyan to refrain from showing personal dislikes.
The statement runs as follows:
On May 8, during a question-and-answer session with journalists in the National Assembly, Andranik Kocharyan, in response to a question by RFE/RL’s Amenian Service reporter, related to Prime Minister’s statement that “the government is becoming a victim of every-day violence by Serzh Sargsyan and Kocharyan-related criminal gang and their parliamentary servants”, noted: “Prime Minister Pashinyan gave a more general assessment, which we see every day in different episodes. So, I’m not going to go into details or assessments, you all can see the complete picture of what kind of a united process of provocations has started. Here (ed., Taking a look at the badge of one of the journalists) there are TV companies that are involved in all these actions.” Then Andranik Kocharyan mentioned that he is talking about the 5th channel.
This is yet another insult towards journalists uttered by the ruling party representative. We have repeatedly urged Mr. Kocharyan to remain within the limits of correctness, as such behavior is inappropriate for an official.
Media Advocate initiative urges Andranik Kocharyan to refrain from commenting on journalists and to refrain from showing personal dislikes.