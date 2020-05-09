News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik
51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At the moment, there are 51 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Syunik Province of Armenia, of which 26 cases have occurred in recent days. This is stated on the Facebook page of Syunik provincial hall.

"24 people have been treated, 27 people are receiving treatment, of which 19 people—from Kajaran, 5 people—from Goris, 2 people—from Kapan, and 1 person—from Meghri.

The Meghri patient was diagnosed with coronavirus back on April 1, has concomitant illnesses, and is in Yerevan under medical supervision," the statement also reads, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 US Vice President's aide tests positive for coronavirus
Katie Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller...
 Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)
Claiming that this pandemic was a lie and a conspiracy by the government…
 China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over...
 Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'
"They are like a puppet for China, everything China does is OK...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos