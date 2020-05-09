51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik

At the moment, there are 51 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Syunik Province of Armenia, of which 26 cases have occurred in recent days. This is stated on the Facebook page of Syunik provincial hall.
"24 people have been treated, 27 people are receiving treatment, of which 19 people—from Kajaran, 5 people—from Goris, 2 people—from Kapan, and 1 person—from Meghri.
The Meghri patient was diagnosed with coronavirus back on April 1, has concomitant illnesses, and is in Yerevan under medical supervision," the statement also reads, in particular.