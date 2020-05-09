California governor formally supports Biden's candidacy for US president

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially supported Joe Biden's candidacy for the US presidency, AP reported.
Newsom has issued a statement during a virtual fundraising campaign in collaboration with the Democratic National Committee.
“I just couldn’t be more proud of you and the prospects of your presidency,” he told Biden.
The agency notes that Newsom’s support for his party’s candidacy was expected.
The governor was careful not to express his political views.
He has regularly complimented Donald Trump, even using Trump’s slogan of “promise made, promise kept” recently when thanking him for sending California testing swabs.
During his conversation with hundreds of participants in the fundraising campaign, Newsom did not mention Trump at all.
Biden, in turn, said Newsom was doing “one hell of a job” leading California through the pandemic and thanked him for “protecting the cornerstone or our democracy — the right to vote.”
According to him, Newsom can expect to hear a lot from him if he wins the presidency