Armenia MOD spokesperson: Liberation of Shushi was the great victorious baptism of our army

The liberation of Shushi was the great victorious baptism of our army Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on her Facebook page.
"And it is not accidental at all that the very day of the liberation of Shushi—May 9, 1992—was declared the day of the establishment of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] Defense Army.
An army that is a powerful force today, which proves every day that the adversary's belligerent slanders are worthless,” she added, in particular.