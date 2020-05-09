News
Armenia political elite visiting Victory Park
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s political elite, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, are visiting Victory Park in Yerevan on Saturday to pay tribute to the participants of the Second World War and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) liberation war.

They are laying flowers at the Eternal Flame.

President Armen Sarkissian was the first senior official to visit Victory Park.

Due to the coronavirus, however, people are not allowed to visit the park this year.

But a helicopter show and a festive concert will take place today.
