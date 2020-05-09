Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 3,175 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Saturday morning.
A total of 29,205 tests—1,188 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,852 people—an increase by 94 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 1,267 COVID-19 patients—49 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 44 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 12 such cases in the country.