Armenia ex-President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh President on Triple Holiday
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh President on Triple Holiday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan has congratulated Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on the occasion of the Triple Holiday, the office of third President informed in a statement, which reads as follows:

Third President of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Hero Serzh Sargsyan called Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan over the phone late last night to congratulate the President of Artsakh and on behalf of Bako Sahakyan, all his comrades-in-arms, the Great Patriotic War veterans, all Armenians of Artsakh on the triple holiday of May - Great Patriotic War Victory Day, Artsakh Defense Army Formation Day and Shushi Liberation Day.

President Sargsyan wished Artsakh and its brave and dignified people lasting peace and prosperity on the liberated sacred land of their ancestors.
