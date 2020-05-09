Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman

YEREVAN. – Regarding the latest case of death from COVID-19 in Armenia, the 61-year-old female patient had pre-existing chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health informed in a statement on Saturday.
“2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 12,” the statement also reads.
As reported earlier, as of 11am Saturday, 3,175 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,267 recoveries and 44 deaths.