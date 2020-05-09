News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Regarding the latest case of death from COVID-19 in Armenia, the 61-year-old female patient had pre-existing chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health informed in a statement on Saturday.

“2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 12,” the statement also reads.

As reported earlier, as of 11am Saturday, 3,175 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,267 recoveries and 44 deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 US Vice President's aide tests positive for coronavirus
Katie Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller...
 Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)
Claiming that this pandemic was a lie and a conspiracy by the government…
 51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik
The Syunik provincial hall informed…
 China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation
This should happen at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over...
 Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'
"They are like a puppet for China, everything China does is OK...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos