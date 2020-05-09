Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people have undeniable contribution to achieving that victory

The First President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic and second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the people and the incumbent President of the Artsakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, on the occasion of the triple holiday of May. The message reads as follows:

"The liberation of Shushi is one of the most significant events in the history of the Armenian people. After many hardships and trials, this remarkable victory became a solid foundation of confidence for us toward our own strength, predetermining the coming victories.

On this sacred day, we praise the Armenian soldier, remember and commemorate all our fallen comrades-in-arms, whose selfless devotion to the homeland and freedom crafted the glorious victory in the Artsakh war.

Today also marks the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian people have an undeniable contribution to achieving that victory. Armenian soldiers and commanders, including those born in Artsakh, have passed the path of the great war with honored, stood out with their courage, heroism, and crowned the name of our people with eternal glory.”