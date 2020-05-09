News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial
Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The war veterans of Armenia are holding a march of honor at the Victory Park Memorial in Yerevan

To note, earlier in the park, the country’s political elite paid tribute to the participants of the Great Victory in World War II and of the Artsakh liberation war. They laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, however, ordinary people are not allowed to visit Victory Park this year on this occasion.

But a helicopter show and a festive concert will take place today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos