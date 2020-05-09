Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Premier Mikhail Mishustin on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.
On the same day, the Armenian PM sent congratulatory messages also to the other leaders of CIS-member states: President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sooronbay Zheenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Igor Dodon of Moldova, and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.
Nikol Pashinyan's message to Vladimir Putin reads as follows, in particular: “We are convinced that the spirit of unity and brotherhood of the peoples of Armenia and Russia, which has matured in the field of the Patriotic War, obliges us to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship, to jointly address to modern challenges and threats, to consistently deepen and develop the allied relations—for the peaceful development of our countries and ensuring the well-being of our peoples."
The Armenian PM’s congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart reads as follows, in particular: "I am confident that the friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples, which has been tested by brutal war trials, will continue to contribute to the strengthening of allied relations between our two countries, as well as to integration within the EEU."