News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier
Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and  Premier Mikhail Mishustin on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

On the same day, the Armenian PM sent congratulatory messages also to the other leaders of CIS-member states: President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sooronbay Zheenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Igor Dodon of Moldova, and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

Nikol Pashinyan's message to Vladimir Putin reads as follows, in particular: “We are convinced that the spirit of unity and brotherhood of the peoples of Armenia and Russia, which has matured in the field of the Patriotic War, obliges us to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship, to jointly address to modern challenges and threats, to consistently deepen and develop the allied relations—for the peaceful development of our countries and ensuring the well-being of our peoples."

The Armenian PM’s congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart reads as follows, in particular: "I am confident that the friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples, which has been tested by brutal war trials, will continue to contribute to the strengthening of allied relations between our two countries, as well as to integration within the EEU."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
He expressed a conviction that the traditions of military brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual assistance will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the development of Armenian-Russian allied relations…
 Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory
Kopirkin issued a message on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the former Soviet Union in World War II…
 Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation
The Russian PM has sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian colleague on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes
The Russian President congratulated the Armenian PM on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Russian MFA hopes for early agreement on biosafety memorandum with Armenia
She noted that details of pending agreements on such sensitive topics should not be disclosed in public space in accordance with an established practice...
 Putin congratulates Armenia on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
The President of Russia underscored the sacred reverence felt in our countries for the memory...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos