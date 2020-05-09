News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh
Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan, together with his wife Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan and his wife Kristina Harutyunyan, on Saturday met in the Stepanakert airport Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan and his wife have arrived in Artsakh on the occasion of the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, and the Liberation of Shushi town.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos