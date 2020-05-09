Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan, together with his wife Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan and his wife Kristina Harutyunyan, on Saturday met in the Stepanakert airport Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Pashinyan and his wife have arrived in Artsakh on the occasion of the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army, and the Liberation of Shushi town.