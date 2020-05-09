News
First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village
First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Mastara village of Aragatsotn Province of Armenia. Sargis Avetisyan, the mayor of Mastara, stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The infected is a woman about 50 years old," he said. "She went to Maralik [town], to her parents' house, and came back infected. I don't know for sure, but they say she attended the funeral [there]. "

The village mayor noted that this woman lives with her husband, their children live abroad, she has not had much contact, and she had been in contact with solely one neighbor who lives alone.

"The husband and the neighbor are currently isolated," Avetisyan added. "And she was transferred to Yerevan, but her condition is good."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
