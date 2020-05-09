News
Armenia, Karabakh leadership pays tribute at Stepanakert Memorial (PHOTOS)
Armenia, Karabakh leadership pays tribute at Stepanakert Memorial (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The statesmen of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, high-ranking military officers, and ordinary citizens on Saturday paid their respects at the Stepanakert Memorial on the occasion of the May Triple Holiday.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan with his wife Anahit Sahakyan, second President Arkadi Ghukasyan, President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan with his wife Kristine Harutyunyan, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with his wife Anna Hakobyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Armenia and Artsakh National Assembly Presidents Ararat Mirzoyan and Ashot Ghoulyan, as well as several other statesmen laid flowers and wreaths at the memorial to the Armenians who have fallen in the Artsakh liberation war and the Great Patriotic War, as well as to the graves of the Armenian freedom fighters who fell in the Artsakh war, ArtsakhPress reported.
Հայերեն and Русский
