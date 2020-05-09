Triple Holiday commemorations are held in Shushi, Armenia’s Pashinyan also participates

STEPANAKERT. – Despite some restrictions that are imposed due to the COVID-19 situation, the ceremonial events fitting with the message of the day of the Triple Holiday have been carried out in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Saturday, but with some restrictions. The Artsakh Defense Army informed about this in a statement.
"Within the framework of festive events and commemoration ceremonies, the representatives of the military and political authorities of the two Armenian republics, led by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and RA [Republic of Armenia] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, paid tribute—at Stepanakert Memorial—to the memory of the heroes who became martyred for the homeland, after which, they visited and held a commemoration ceremony also at the first tank-monument that liberated Shushi [town], and at the monument to Vazgen Sargsyan [in Shushi]," the statement also reads.