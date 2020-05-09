Armenian ex-president, his grandson visit Yerablur military pantheon and Victory Park (PHOTOS)

First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village

Armenian and Artsakh leaders spouses together: Anna Hakobyan shares new photos

Armenia defense minister, army general staff chief attend Victory and Peace Day festivities

Armenian soldier who lost his legs in April 2016 war has first child

LaLiga comes up with interesting way to ensure fans’ virtual presence in stadiums

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week

Armenia FM: The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world

Armenia PM to Artsakh President: May 9, Shushi, give us more confidence toward our strengths

Yerevan: Man who threatens with violence during live on Facebook detained

Armenia PM visits boiler house of newly built district of Stepanakert

Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory

Triple Holiday commemorations are held in Shushi, Armenia’s Pashinyan also participates

15 people in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia PM, Artsakh President meet in Stepanakert

Armenia, Karabakh leadership pays tribute at Stepanakert Memorial (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier

Kim Kardashian posts old photos from her parents’ wedding (PHOTOS)

Wreath on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan is laid at Stepanakert Brotherhood Cemetery

Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial

Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people have undeniable contribution to achieving that victory

Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan: Modern-day terrorists, revolutionary dictators, are challenge to human civilization

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh President on Triple Holiday

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

FIFA allows national leagues to resume current season without using VAR system

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Liberation of Shushi was the great victorious baptism of our army

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint becomes dad for 1st time

Armenia political elite visiting Victory Park

Traces detected of arson attempt near door of Armenian church in Istanbul

Armenia PM: Karabakh people’s security, right to self-determination not subject to bargaining

Karabakh: We have proved to ourselves, entire world that we can struggle to last breath, defend native soil

Arayik Harutyunyan: I will address my solemn oath of assuming Artsakh President’s post from historic Shushi

Schwarzenegger jokes with followers (VIDEO)

Next NBA season to be held without spectators?

US Vice President's aide tests positive for coronavirus

Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)

51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik

Media Advocate: We urge Andranik Kocharyan to refrain from showing personal dislikes

Google, Facebook allow employees to work remotely until end of year

Opposition Bright Armenia party head speaks out after brawl in Armenian parliament

WSJ: US authorities plan to introduce new immigration restrictions

Barcelona expect € 25 million from Todibo's transfer

Being the head of state means being him 24 hours a day, Armenian PM says

Armenian PM: I hope that I bear the name of my war veteran grandfather with honor

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: God distributes opportunities equally to all

Greek general: Turkish provocations will lead to an accident with unforeseen consequences

Human rights activist condemns behavior of ruling bloc during today's brawl in parliament

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Noubar Afeyan moves to 2nd stage of research

China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation

Henrikh Mkhitaryan answering Armenian children's questions (LIVE)

Elon Musk speaks on why he decided to sell all his property

Luis Suarez back for the 1st training after surgery (PHOTOS)

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Commander of Russian Southern Military District congratulates veterans of Great Patriotic War (PHOTOS)

Update on brawl in Armenia parliament, Kocharyan's trial and COVID-19 updates, 08.05.20 digest

Bright Armenia party MP comments on PM's speech in parliament following brawl

ANCA Executive Director: Ankara, Baku try to erase our past because they want to deny us our future

Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'

Russian MFA hopes for early agreement on biosafety memorandum with Armenia

Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented

Elon Musk says brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could be ready within a year

Doctors save girl weighing just 1lb after she fought off a string of infections

Man, 35, falls from roof of 12-story building in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor

Attorney: Judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted

Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated

No positive tests for COVID-19 at Real Madrid, training will resume on May 11

WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread

Court leaves to decide on request to release Armenian ex-president Kocharyan

Governor: 21 COVID-19 new cases recoded in Armenia's Gegharkunik province

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia visits Yerablur military pantheon

German intelligence report casts doubt on US allegations that COVID-19 originated in Chinese lab

Armenian PM holds phone talks with Pope Francis

Prosperous Armenia party condemns incident in parliament

Justice ministry: 51 criminal cases on pedophilia investigated in Armenia in the 1st half of 2019

UK rapper Ty dies of COVID-19

Musk says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘practice run’ for future viruses

Bundesliga returns: Clashes schedule

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan on his prison conditions: I have contact with about 70 people a week

Armenian parliament discussing ratification of Convention, aimed at combating pedophilia

Australia annoyed by US putting forward Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

Judge in Kocharyan's case urges parties to observe correctness

Opposition Bright Armenia faction: What happened in parliament shall have political consequences

Armenian SIS: Criminal case launched after incident involving parliament vice-speaker and opposition union member

Analitik.am: Brother of Armenian PM assistant called editorial office and threatened

Trial on Armenian ex-president and others adjourned

We will conclude how to work, Armenian opposition party head says following brawl at parliament

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Hazard to come back in 2 weeks

Armenia PM considers what happened in parliament to be their biggest defeat since revolution

Armenian prosecutor general's office studying incident at parliament

Armenian parliament's speaker congratulates on anniversary of Shushi liberation

Armenia intends to introduce criminal liability for forcing parents to abandon their children

Turkish authorities launch another persecution against Ragip Zarakolu

Armenian PM to visit Artsakh to take part in May 9 events

PM on brawl at Armenia parliament: I condemn any phenomenon of violence