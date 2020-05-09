Armenia PM visits boiler house of newly built district of Stepanakert

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on Saturday arrived in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic where they took part in events dedicated to the triple holiday: the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army, and the liberation of Shushi town.
Also, PM Pashinyan, together with Artsakh incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan, visited the boiler house of a newly built district in Stepanakert, and which works with pellet heating. Pashinyan got familiarized with the work of this boiler house and the opportunities for pellet heating in this district.