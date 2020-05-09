Armenia PM to Artsakh President: May 9, Shushi, give us more confidence toward our strengths

A private conversation took place Saturday between Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert, and on the occasion of the triple holiday: Great Patriotic War Victory Day, Artsakh Defense Army Formation Day, and Shushi Liberation Day.

"We use this day also to honor all those who have given their lives, invested their abilities to liberate our homeland," Sahakyan said, in particular, welcoming Pashinyan. "Even today, a large army of people continues to take part in the progress and development of our homeland.

Our homeland is protected, the defenders of our homeland conscientiously fulfill their patriotic duties.

I am convinced that our work today will be an additional basis for the future use of our collective potential and giving greater efficiency in our overall work.”

"I am convinced that we will still have opportunities and occasions to long discuss, work, and implement the programs outlined during this period," PM Pashinyan said, in particular, for his part. “Despite this coronavirus epidemic, I found Artsakh and Stepanakert in a very good mood. Our common and national task is to make every May 9 more festive in Artsakh, Armenia, and among Armenians in general, to have a more optimistic view of the future, to be more confident in today. I am sure that it will be so because our people have a huge potential, a small part of that potential is actually tapped and used, and May 9, Shushi, give us more confidence toward our strengths, our future, our present.”

During the subsequent meeting, the interlocutors discussed further cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Artsakh.