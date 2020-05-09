News
Armenia FM: The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world
Armenia FM: The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has congratulated on the Victory and Peace Day.

“Happy 75th Anniv of Victory & Peace Day to all nations. This is a Glorious Day saluting all heros who fought for liberation from nazism & fascism. The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world,” he wrote on Twitter.
