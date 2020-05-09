Media: 11 US Secret Service employees test positive for COVID-19

Eleven employees of the US Secret Service have tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo News reported referring to the Department of Homeland Security documents.
In March, the secret service responsible for protecting US president Donald Trump and other dignitaries reported one COVID-19 case among its employees.
According to the document, along with the 11 active cases, there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining.