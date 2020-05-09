News
Media: 11 US Secret Service employees test positive for COVID-19
Media: 11 US Secret Service employees test positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Eleven employees of the US  Secret Service have tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo News reported referring to the Department of Homeland Security documents.

In March, the secret service responsible for protecting US president Donald Trump and other dignitaries reported one COVID-19 case among its employees.

According to the document, along with the 11 active cases, there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
