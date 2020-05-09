Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"Marking this sacred day for our peoples, we pay our deep respects to the immortal feat of all those who fought against fascism, ensuring peace and freedom for future generations.
I am convinced that the traditions of military brotherhood, solidarity and mutual assistance, which were strengthened during the years of the war, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the development of Armenian-Russian allied relations."