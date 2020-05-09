News
Saturday
May 09
Armenian soldier who lost his legs in April 2016 war has first child
Armenian soldier who lost his legs in April 2016 war has first child
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

David Grigoryan, an Armenian soldier who lost his leg in a landmine explosion during the four-day war in April 2016, has had his first child, Lucy. We learn about this from the Facebook page of Taguhi Ohanyan.

“Wounded soldier David Grigoryan and his wife welcomed into this world their first child, a beautiful daughter who they named Lucy. Wishing their family and the little one a beautiful future together,” the post reads.

David was wounded during military service in Talish village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Both of his legs were amputated at Martakert town hospital, and he was later fitted with prosthetic legs.
