Armenian My Step ruling bloc MP: Opposition's rise to power is nothing but the return of former power

Opposition head Edmon Marukyan's team rise to power is nothing but the return of former power, said My Step ruling bloc MP Vahe Ghalumyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, the situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.
Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
When asked if the opposition has a chance to become the next government, the MP replied: “Their coming to power is nothing but the return of the former power. ”
Regarding the fact that it was Vahe Ghalumyan who, during a brawl, hit Marukyan in the back, the MP noted: "I regret that such an incident occurred, and I took part in it. I apologize to the Armenian citizens."
"I was among the participants in the incident. I was just trying to prevent this, but Marukyan says that I hit him. If I’m not mistaken, they hit me as well, but I don’t get hung up on that," he noted
Later on Friday, Marukyan during the live broadcast on his Facebook, said that during a meeting with the government's head, Marukyan told him about his intention to come to power.