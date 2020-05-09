Armenia defense minister, army general staff chief attend Victory and Peace Day festivities

YEREVAN. – Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on Saturday took part in a festive event organized on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, at Victory Park in Yerevan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
On the occasion of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Tonoyan and Davtyan paid tribute and gratitude to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland and peace, and, together with war veterans, laid flowers at the Eternal Flame near the Mother Armenia Monument.
Also, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, together with the war veterans, watched the military planes’ air show dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.