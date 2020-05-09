Armenian Deputy PM: We are going through another challenge these May days

Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan made a congratulatory note on his Facebook on the occasion of the triple holiday. In this context, he also mentioned the fight against coronavirus.
"May is truly a month of our victories: the victories that the Armenian people won for the rule of peace, creating conditions for development, and restoration of historical justice," he said.
Accordign to him, we also go through another challenge nowadays, while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now we have moved to the level where - to achieve success - a high sense of personal responsibility, discipline and consciousness are more than important," Tigran Avinyan noted.