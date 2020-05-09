Kazakh president congratulates his Armenian counterpart

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and first president Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
According to Tokayev, "the best tribute to the memory of our fathers and grandfathers will be the further development of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, based on strong friendship and mutual respect."
In his message, Nursultan Nazarbayev particularly noted: "Victory Day is one of the most prominent symbols of friendship between our peoples, which connects the past and present of Kazakhstan and Armenia."