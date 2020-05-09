Armenian ex-ambassador sends congratulatory message on Victory Day

Armenian ex-ambassador to the Vatikan Mikael Minasyan has sent a congratulatory message on Victory Day.
According to his Facebook post, "in this war, our grandfathers distinguished themselves by exceptional heroism, taking part in the battles for Moscow, Stalingrad, Kursk, Berlin, in the battles for the Caucasus, Kerch, and Crimea."
"Dear compatriots! Congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of the founding of the Artsakh Defense Army!" Minasyan added congratulating the responsible government officials of that period including Armenian president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Artsakh leader Robert Kocharyan, and others.