US ambassador to Armenia commemorates Armenian heroes of World War II

US ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tray has commemorated Armenian heroes killed in World War II.
"In commemoration of the 75 anniversary of Victory Day, Ambassador Tracy paid her respects to the Armenian heroes of World War II by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park," the embassy's Facebook page reported.
