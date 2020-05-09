News
Saturday
May 09
News
Saturday
May 09
US ambassador to Armenia commemorates Armenian heroes of World War II
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

US ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tray has commemorated Armenian heroes killed in World War II.

"In commemoration of the 75 anniversary of Victory Day, Ambassador Tracy paid her respects to the Armenian heroes of World War II by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park," the embassy's Facebook page reported.

Հաղթանակի օրվա 75-ամյակի առթիվ դեսպան Թրեյսին իր հարգանքի տուրքը մատուցեց Երկրորդ աշխարհամարտի հայ հերոսներին՝ ծաղկեպսակ...

Опубликовано U.S. Embassy Yerevan Суббота, 9 мая 2020 г.
