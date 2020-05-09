Armenian health minister: We may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8

Summarizing the trends in the spread of coronavirus disease in recent days, Armenia is currently at the stage of a 15-day increase in the number of cases by half, the country's health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook.
"If this trend continues, we may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8," he noted.
Unfortunately, there will be dozens of dead citizens, he said once again urging citizens to comply with all the rules introduced to slow down the spread of the virus.
Torosyan noted that he will visit a hospital for the COVID-19 treatment and will present the medical history of patients in the intensive care unit live.