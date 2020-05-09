News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian health minister: We may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8
Armenian health minister: We may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Summarizing the trends in the spread of coronavirus disease in recent days, Armenia is currently at the stage of a 15-day increase in the number of cases by half, the country's health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook.

"If this trend continues, we may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8," he noted.

Unfortunately, there will be dozens of dead citizens, he said once again urging citizens to comply with all the rules introduced to slow down the spread of the virus.

Torosyan noted that he will visit a hospital for the COVID-19 treatment and will present the medical history of patients in the intensive care unit live.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over 2,000 nightclubs, bars, and discos shut down in Seoul amid COVID-19 pandemic
"The measures imposed Saturday by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon...
 First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village
In Mastara village of Aragatsotn Province…
 Jinping offers Kim Jong-un help in fight against COVID-19
As Xi noted he was pleased its efforts to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results...
 15 people in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
According to Artsakh Information Headquarters…
 Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos