Artsakh president, president-elect and Armenian PM visit number of military units

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, and Artsakh President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan visited military units of the defense army, Artsakh president's press service reported.
They got acquainted on sites with the service of the soldiers and current situation, took part in opening ceremonies of various infrastructures.
The leaders of both Armenian republics attended some farm enterprises and the vegetable oil factory located in Karmir Shouka settlement and got acquainted with their work.