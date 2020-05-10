US top health chief Anthony Fauci to begin 'modified quarantine'

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's COVID-19 task force Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he will begin a 'modified quarantine' after making a 'low risk' contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, CNN reported.

The 'low risk' of contact means that he did not communicate closely with the infected person when it became known about his infection.

Fauci is not doing a full quarantine like the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen Hahn.

According to Fauci, 'modified quarantine' means he will stay at home and telework, wearing a mask continually, for 14 days. He said he might also go to his office at the National Institutes of Health where he is the only one there. He also will be tested every day, he said, noting he was tested yesterday and the result was negative.

In this case, if he is called to the White House or Capitol Hill, he will go while taking every precaution, he said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also be self-isolated for 14 days.

It is believed that Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive on Friday. She is known to often be in the White House COVID-19 task force meetings.