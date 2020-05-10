News
Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters
Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

Tesla announced the resumption of production at its main plant in Fremont. 

The statement runs as follows:

"Tesla is the last major carmaker remaining in California, and the largest manufacturing employer in the State with more than 10,000 employees at our Fremont factory and 20,000 statewide. We understand the impacts COVID-19 has caused and have a responsibility to look out for the livelihoods and safety of our personnel, many of whom rely on us and have been out of work for weeks due to the impacts of shelter-in-place orders.

Given the Governor’s recent guidance, which is supported by science and credible health data, the state and federal government’s classification of vehicle manufacturing as national critical infrastructure, and our robust safety plan, Tesla has started the process of resuming operations. Our employees are excited to get back to work, and we’re doing so with their health and safety in mind."

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he pulls the company's headquarters out from California and sue Alameda County.
