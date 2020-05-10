Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says

Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely

Mazda requests $ 2.8 billion loan for pandemic losses

Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days

Venezuela intends to complain to UN on Colombia and US for attempting an armed invasion

Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians 'brought' COVID-19

Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC

Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters

Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her

UK launches COVID-19 alert system

Artsakh president receives Armenian parliament's speaker

Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

17 citizens isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19

French National Assembly extends state of emergency until July 10

Latest COVID-19 casualty is 74-year-old

Armenia records 138 COVID-19 new cases: Total number reaches 3,313

Tragic accident in Armenia's Armavir province: mother and son die on spot

US top health chief Anthony Fauci to begin 'modified quarantine'

Elon Musk threatens to pull Tesla headquarters out of California

Norway's largest sovereign wealth fund to sell its assets for the 1st time in history

Media: 11 US Secret Service employees test positive for COVID-19

Artsakh president, president-elect and Armenian PM visit number of military units

Over 2,000 nightclubs, bars, and discos shut down in Seoul amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian health minister: We may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8

Yerevan mayor: This year we are gardening with a fundamentally new quality and volume

US ambassador to Armenia commemorates Armenian heroes of World War II

Armenian PM shares video of soldiers' nutrition

Iranian FM sends letter to UN on threats caused by illegal US measures

Armenian ex-ambassador sends congratulatory message on Victory Day

California governor formally supports Biden's candidacy for US president

Armenian ex-president, his grandson visit Yerablur military pantheon and Victory Park (PHOTOS)

Kazakh president congratulates his Armenian counterpart

First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village

Armenian Deputy PM: We are going through another challenge these May days

Armenian and Artsakh leaders spouses together: Anna Hakobyan shares new photos

Armenian My Step ruling bloc MP: Opposition's rise to power is nothing but the return of former power

Armenia defense minister, army general staff chief attend Victory and Peace Day festivities

Armenian soldier who lost his legs in April 2016 war has first child

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week

Balasanyan, representatives of Justice Party of Karabakh visit Stepanakert memorial complex

Armenia FM: The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world

Armenia PM to Artsakh President: May 9, Shushi, give us more confidence toward our strengths

Yerevan: Man who threatens with violence during live on Facebook detained

Armenia PM visits boiler house of newly built district of Stepanakert

Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory

Triple Holiday commemorations are held in Shushi, Armenia’s Pashinyan also participates

Jinping offers Kim Jong-un help in fight against COVID-19

15 people in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia PM, Artsakh President meet in Stepanakert

Armenia, Karabakh leadership pays tribute at Stepanakert Memorial (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier

Wreath on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan is laid at Stepanakert Brotherhood Cemetery

Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial

Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenian people have undeniable contribution to achieving that victory

Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan: Modern-day terrorists, revolutionary dictators, are challenge to human civilization

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh President on Triple Holiday

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 61-year-old woman

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,175 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Liberation of Shushi was the great victorious baptism of our army

Armenia political elite visiting Victory Park

Traces detected of arson attempt near door of Armenian church in Istanbul

Armenia PM: Karabakh people’s security, right to self-determination not subject to bargaining

Karabakh: We have proved to ourselves, entire world that we can struggle to last breath, defend native soil

Arayik Harutyunyan: I will address my solemn oath of assuming Artsakh President’s post from historic Shushi

US Vice President's aide tests positive for coronavirus

Angry group of people storm into Mexico hospital to "rescue" COVID-19 patient (VIDEO)

51 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Syunik

Media Advocate: We urge Andranik Kocharyan to refrain from showing personal dislikes

Google, Facebook allow employees to work remotely until end of year

Opposition Bright Armenia party head speaks out after brawl in Armenian parliament

WSJ: US authorities plan to introduce new immigration restrictions

Being the head of state means being him 24 hours a day, Armenian PM says

Armenian PM: I hope that I bear the name of my war veteran grandfather with honor

Greek general: Turkish provocations will lead to an accident with unforeseen consequences

Human rights activist condemns behavior of ruling bloc during today's brawl in parliament

China supports WHO-led COVID-19 investigation

Elon Musk speaks on why he decided to sell all his property

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Commander of Russian Southern Military District congratulates veterans of Great Patriotic War (PHOTOS)

Update on brawl in Armenia parliament, Kocharyan's trial and COVID-19 updates, 08.05.20 digest

Bright Armenia party MP comments on PM's speech in parliament following brawl

ANCA Executive Director: Ankara, Baku try to erase our past because they want to deny us our future

Trump says WHO is 'a puppet for China'

Russian MFA hopes for early agreement on biosafety memorandum with Armenia

Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented

Elon Musk says brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could be ready within a year

Man, 35, falls from roof of 12-story building in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor

Attorney: Judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted

Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated

WHO expert: Wuhan wet market could become a catalyst for COVID-19 spread

Court leaves to decide on request to release Armenian ex-president Kocharyan

Governor: 21 COVID-19 new cases recoded in Armenia's Gegharkunik province

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia visits Yerablur military pantheon

German intelligence report casts doubt on US allegations that COVID-19 originated in Chinese lab

Armenian PM holds phone talks with Pope Francis