French National Assembly extends state of emergency until July 10

The French parliament finally approved a bill to extend the state of emergency in the country until July 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported.
According to CNN, some lawmakers in both the Senate and the National Assembly voiced concerns regarding the implications of the law for individual freedoms.
As the document approved earlier stated, the government can restrict public freedoms - including imposing travel bans and curfews, closing certain groups of enterprises, and controlling prices - without the approval of the parliament.