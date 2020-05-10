UK launches COVID-19 alert system

The UK government will launch a COVID-19 alert system, BBC reported referring to the PM Boris Johnson.

The system is a gradation of the level of the COVID-19 threat from one to five and is adjusted according to incoming data.

The COVID-19 alert system will be similar to the public warning system about the level of a terrorist threat, it applies only to England. The UK authorities are working with other governments in the kingdom to develop their own warning systems.

Johnson will make a TV address to the people and talk about the progress recorded as a result of quarantine measures.

He most likely will not talk about when the restrictions imposed in the country in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will be changed.