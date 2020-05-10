Venezuela intends to complain to UN on Colombia and US for attempting an armed invasion

Venezuela intends to formally appeal to the UN with a complaint against Colombia and the US for attempting an armed invasion of its territory, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said on state TV, Interfax reported.
The defense ministry of Venezuela informed that on Saturday during the patrol of the Orinoco River, three abandoned battle boats with the Colombian Navy emblem have been found, which were equipped with machine guns and ammunition.
Colombia acknowledged that it was its boat and they were accidentally carried away by a strong river.
Maduro announced his readiness to return the boats if the Colombian government makes an official request.
It was reported that on May 3, 2020, the Venezuelan authorities prevented the invasion of a group of Colombian militants who tried to break into the country on speed boats. The purpose of the operation, as stated by Caracas, was the elimination of Maduro. Eight of the militants were destroyed, 12 were detained. There were two US citizens among the detainees.
The United States National Security Council (NSC) said the US was not involved in an attempt to invade Venezuela.
Statements by the Venezuelan authorities about US involvement in the attempted invasion were also denied by US President Donald Trump.