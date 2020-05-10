Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo said three children in New York died of a rare inflammatory syndrome, probably linked to COVID-19, Reuters reported.
During a daily briefing, Cuomo noted that he was increasingly worried about a syndrome with signs of toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which he said included inflammation of the blood vessels and potentially fatal damage to the heart.
The governors of New York and New Jersey also noted the growing influence of the pandemic on the mental health of residents, which was another factor for the thoughts of governors weighing the impact of unemployment on the health of residents in the transition to relaxing restrictions.