News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 10
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says
Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo said three children in New York died of a rare inflammatory syndrome, probably linked to COVID-19, Reuters reported.

During a daily briefing, Cuomo noted that he was increasingly worried about a syndrome with signs of toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which he said included inflammation of the blood vessels and potentially fatal damage to the heart.

The governors of New York and New Jersey also noted the growing influence of the pandemic on the mental health of residents, which was another factor for the thoughts of governors weighing the impact of unemployment on the health of residents in the transition to relaxing restrictions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely
Poland residents will choose the new head of state in absentia - by mail...
 Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days
"One death has been recorded...
 Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians 'brought' COVID-19
The man disappeared without implementing his idea as he was noted...
 Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC
The minister, accompanied by doctors, made a detour in the intensive care unit of the medical center...
 UK launches COVID-19 alert system
The COVID-19 alert system will be similar to the public warning system...
 Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day
And 5,551 of the new cases were recorded only in Moscow...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos