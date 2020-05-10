News
Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong
Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday at least 10 shopping centers in Hong Kong to participate in an anti-government rally, South China Morning Post reported.

They shouted slogans and sang anthems of the anti-government movement, but the police banned further actions, indicating the need for observance of social distancing rules.

Some of the protesters have been carried out.

Earlier, the government's opponents intended to stage a march demanding the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. However, it was postponed indefinitely due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
