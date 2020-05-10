Czech authorities have no plans to extend state of emergency

The Czech government does not plan to extend the state of emergency, said PM Andrej Babis on TV.
According to him, a governmental meeting will be held on Monday on this issue, TASS reported.
The authorities will promptly introduce social restrictive measures based on a special law, which should soon be adopted by parliament, if the epidemiological situation worsens in the republic, the PM noted.
Babis is expected to significantly strengthen the competencies of the national health ministry by the end of this year.
Since the beginning of March, 8,095 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the republic. The death toll has reached 276, while 4,447 people have already recovered.