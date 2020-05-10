Iran makes own ventilators

Iran has introduced its own in-house ventilator, Press TV reported.
Tehran’s access to foreign mechanical ventilation devices - vital for the treatment of patients with serious coronavirus - has been denied amid the US sanctions.
Until now, the country has used ventilation devices received before the sanctions. However, the country expects a re-wave of COVID-19, during which a shortage of medical equipment is possible.
This problem was solved by the Iranian company Pooyandegan-e Raahe Saadat that developed ventilation machines.
The company said that its products are in no way inferior to the equipment of foreign colleagues, and already 50 countries have sent inquiries for the acquisition of mechanical ventilation devices manufactured by Iran.