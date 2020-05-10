News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 10
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran makes own ventilators
Iran makes own ventilators
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

Iran has introduced its own in-house ventilator, Press TV reported.

Tehran’s access to foreign mechanical ventilation devices - vital for the treatment of patients with serious coronavirus - has been denied amid the US sanctions.

Until now, the country has used ventilation devices received before the sanctions. However, the country expects a re-wave of COVID-19, during which a shortage of medical equipment is possible.

This problem was solved by the Iranian company Pooyandegan-e Raahe Saadat that developed ventilation machines.

The company said that its products are in no way inferior to the equipment of foreign colleagues, and already 50 countries have sent inquiries for the acquisition of mechanical ventilation devices manufactured by Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong
They shouted slogans and sang anthems of the anti-government movement...
 Scientists discover way to significantly reduce COVID-19 mortality
"The healthcare system in northern Italy is one of the best in the world...
 4 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Artsakh
Restrictions were imposed on the right to free movement in some communities to prevent the spread of the virus...
 Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says
The governors of New York and New Jersey also noted the growing influence of the pandemic...
 Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely
Poland residents will choose the new head of state in absentia - by mail...
 Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days
"One death has been recorded...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos