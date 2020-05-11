News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 2:58pm on Sunday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that a road accident had taken place near Chiva village of Vayots Dzor Province.

It turned out that a VAZ-21099 (driver: Hayrapet B., born in 1969) and Ford (driver: Sergo M., born in 1986) had collided on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway.

The drivers and the VAZ-21099 passengers (Meri Gh. 45, Sona H., 23, and Stepan B., 21) were injured. They were taken to the Yeghegnadzor town hospital.

Doctors assessed Sergo M.'s health condition as satisfactory, Sona H. and Meri Gh.'s—as moderate, and Stepan B.’s—critical, whereas Hayrapet B. died without regaining consciousness.
