Switzerland opening schools and restaurants

The second of three stages of mitigation of self-isolation measures introduced in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic will kick off on Monday in Switzerland.

Classes in secondary schools are resuming, libraries, museums, sports fields, restaurants, clothing and shoe stores, fashion accessories boutiques are opening, TASS reported.

The authorities paid special attention to restaurants, bars, and cafes, instructing them to arrange tables at a distance no closer than two meters from each other or isolate them in some other way. Besides, there will be no more standing places.

Control at the borders of Switzerland, including a ban on entry for all foreigners - except for those who have a residence permit or arrived for work and urgent humanitarian reasons - remains generally valid.

According to data published on May 10 by the National Bank of Switzerland, the economy is now operating at 70-80% of the normal level. According to experts, the country's economic losses amid the restrictive measures range from $ 11 billion to $ 17 billion per month. While the unemployment rate rose from 2.9 to 3.3% in April.