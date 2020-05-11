France lifting COVID-19 restrictions

The French authorities have begun gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

The decision came last week by President Emmanuel Macron, PM Edouard Philippe, and was approved by the parliament.

The country was in strict quarantine for 56 days, while the death toll in France has reached 26 thousand people, TASS reported.

According to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, the process of lifting quarantine measures will take many weeks in France.

The mandatory use of a paper form or e-pass with a QR code is being canceled on Monday. Now, however, those leaving for work in Paris should stock up on their own written explanatory note or a certificate with a seal from the employer, which, in particular, indicates the time of the trip.

Transport situation

Public transport passengers are required to present this document to inspectors - otherwise, they will face a fine of at least € 135. Passengers must also wear masks.

And 60 out of 302 Paris subway stations will be closed. During the rush hours, the metro will be used by those who are going to work or from work with a certificate, as well as by those due to emergency situations.

Shops and educational institutions

All stores are opened in the country, except for large shopping centers. Supermarkets will open with the mayors' permission. Shopkeepers may require shoppers to wear a mask at the entrance.

Markets are opening. Parks and squares in most cities remain closed.

Theaters and concert halls will remain closed. All cafes and restaurants are closed until at least June.

On Monday, schools will open for teachers to prepare classes for students. Paris schools and lyceums will open on May 14.