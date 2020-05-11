News
Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions
Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The German Koch Institute announced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after the mitigation of isolation measures. 

Currently, the country's COVID-19 index is 1.1, while a value greater than one means an increase in the number of infections, RG reported.

A few days ago, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the relaxation of quarantine, the index was 0.7. The authorities in most federal states of Germany allowed to open small shops, children began to gradually return to schools. 

On Saturday, May 9, mass demonstrations took place in Germany demanding that the restrictions be completely lifted. 

According to the Koch Institute, the number of cases on May 10 increased by 667 up to 169,218 people. The death toll has reached 7,395 people increasing by 26 people per day. So far, doctors cannot say whether the number of infected will continue to grow as a few days needed to analyze the situation.

Announcing the lifting of restrictions a few days ago, Merkel noted that they could again be tightened if number of COVID-19 cases increases.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
