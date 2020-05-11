News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Saudi Arabia imposes austerity measures
Saudi Arabia imposes austerity measures
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Saudi Arabia will triple value added tax and suspend a cost of living allowance for state workers, Reuters reported referring to the state news agency.

“The cost of living allowance will be suspended as of June 1, and the value added tax will be increased to 15% from 5% as of July 1,” said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan. 

“These measures are painful but necessary to maintain financial and economic stability over the medium to long term...and to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus crisis with the least damage possible,” he added in a statement.

The economy of the world's largest oil exporter has been hit by falling energy demand and the global crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest data, Saudi Arabia has over 37 thousand COVID-19 cases, while 239 people died.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump and King of Saudi Arabia Salman Ben Abdel Aziz Al Saud held a phone talk and discussed the world oil market.

The OPEC + agreement on the limitation of oil production came into force on May 1. According to it, the reduction will amount to 9.7 million barrels per day in the first two months.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds
According to the Commandant, restrictions have...
 Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism
Tourists visiting Georgia will spend their...
 European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4 million cases have been recorded worldwide...
 Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19
“Tomorrow we may likely receive the test results of people who contacted the infected...
 Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19
The country has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths and 884 confirmed cases...
 Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos