Armenia public initiative holds protest outside legislature building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The "Kamq" Public Initiative for the Protection of Armenian Values held a protest Monday outside the National Assembly (NA) building against the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, which was brought to the NA agenda.

The participants of the demonstration expressed their concerns regarding this convention to the MPs entering the NA building, and accompanied—by shouting, "Shame [on you]"—the pro-government deputies who have expressed their support to this convention.

To note, the draft law on ratification of this convention has already been adopted with 79 votes in favor and 12 against.

Earlier, the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party faction in parliament opposed this bill, saying some provisions of the aforesaid convention were against Armenian values, in particular, an article of the convention that requires each party to take the necessary legislative or other measures to ensure that children in primary and secondary schools receive information on the dangers of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse, as well as on respective self-protection measures.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
