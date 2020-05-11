Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man

YEREVAN. – Regarding the latest case of death from COVID-19 in Armenia, the 69-year-old male patient had pre-existing chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health informed in a statement on Monday.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patient had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 17,” the statement also reads, in particular.
As reported earlier, as of 11am Monday, 3,392 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,359 recoveries and 46 deaths.