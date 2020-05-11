News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Regarding the latest case of death from COVID-19 in Armenia, the 69-year-old male patient had pre-existing chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health informed in a statement on Monday.

2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patient had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 17,” the statement also reads, in particular. 

As reported earlier, as of 11am Monday, 3,392 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,359 recoveries and 46 deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days
The President signed a respective decree on Monday…
 Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions
Currently, the country's COVID-19 index is 1.1...
 2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens
The flights are possible only for Russian citizens who live in particular Russian cities...
 France lifting COVID-19 restrictions
The decision came last week by President Emmanuel Macron...
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday
In an address to the nation, the PM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos