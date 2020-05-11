Criminal case filed over death of Armenian soldier

COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days

Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions

Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament

2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens

Armenian Ombudsman stands for Council of Europe Convention

Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head

Gunman enters Yerevan bank branch

Armenia public initiative holds protest outside legislature building

Ara Nazaryan appointed Armenian emergency situations deputy minister

France lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices

Armenia PM signs new decision

Domestic violence: Armenian human rights office receives complaints both from women and men

Opposition Bright Armenia faction boycotts voting in parliament

Armenia National Assembly passes a number of laws

Armenia legislature ratifies controversial convention

Armenian Ombudsman: 13,140 complaints received from citizens in 2019

19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenia introducing criminal liability for forcing parents to abandon newborns

Armenian Security Council Secretary sent to Artsakh

Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday

Armenia parliament kicks off special sitting

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies

Iran missile ship has accident

Armenian premier of Australia's most populous state announces easing COVID-19 lockdown

Armenia PM: AMD 70.3bn already distributed within framework of 17 anti-crisis measures

One dead, around 20 others injured in bomb blast in Aleppo market

Trump's advisor says it is scary to go to work in the White House amid COVID-19

Soldier, 19, dies of gunshot wound in Artsakh

Mnuchin says US unemployment rate could reach 25%

Turkey threatens to attack Haftar’s forces if General’s troops continue to harm her interests in Libya

Some soldiers injured after clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

Czech authorities have no plans to extend state of emergency

Iran makes own ventilators

Hundreds of protesters attempt to rally in shopping malls in Hong Kong

Scientists discover way to significantly reduce COVID-19 mortality

Tense situation in Armenia's Tavush province: Villagers block road

4 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Artsakh

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills 3 children in New York, state governor says

Polish presidential elections postponed indefinitely

Mazda requests $ 2.8 billion loan for pandemic losses

Governor: 11 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province in 2 days

Armenian health minister shows screens of COVID-19 patients' lungs during live broadcast on Facebook

Venezuela intends to complain to UN on Colombia and US for attempting an armed invasion

Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians 'brought' COVID-19

Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC

Tesla announces resumption of production at Fremont headquarters

Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her

UK launches COVID-19 alert system

Artsakh president receives Armenian parliament's speaker

Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

17 citizens isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19

French National Assembly extends state of emergency until July 10

Latest COVID-19 casualty is 74-year-old

Armenia records 138 COVID-19 new cases: Total number reaches 3,313

Tragic accident in Armenia's Armavir province: mother and son die on spot

US top health chief Anthony Fauci to begin 'modified quarantine'

Elon Musk threatens to pull Tesla headquarters out of California

Norway's largest sovereign wealth fund to sell its assets for the 1st time in history

Media: 11 US Secret Service employees test positive for COVID-19

Artsakh president, president-elect and Armenian PM visit number of military units

Over 2,000 nightclubs, bars, and discos shut down in Seoul amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian health minister: We may record 6.350 COVID-19 cases up to May 24, and 12.700 up to June 8

Yerevan mayor: This year we are gardening with a fundamentally new quality and volume

US ambassador to Armenia commemorates Armenian heroes of World War II

Armenian PM shares video of soldiers' nutrition

Iranian FM sends letter to UN on threats caused by illegal US measures

Armenian ex-ambassador sends congratulatory message on Victory Day

California governor formally supports Biden's candidacy for US president

Armenian ex-president, his grandson visit Yerablur military pantheon and Victory Park (PHOTOS)

Kazakh president congratulates his Armenian counterpart

First case of COVID-19 reported in Armenia village

Armenian Deputy PM: We are going through another challenge these May days

Armenian and Artsakh leaders spouses together: Anna Hakobyan shares new photos

Armenian My Step ruling bloc MP: Opposition's rise to power is nothing but the return of former power

Armenia defense minister, army general staff chief attend Victory and Peace Day festivities

Armenian soldier who lost his legs in April 2016 war has first child

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week

Balasanyan, representatives of Justice Party of Karabakh visit Stepanakert memorial complex

Armenia FM: The Day marks unity and peace, much needed in our present world

Armenia PM to Artsakh President: May 9, Shushi, give us more confidence toward our strengths

Yerevan: Man who threatens with violence during live on Facebook detained

Armenia PM visits boiler house of newly built district of Stepanakert

Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory

Triple Holiday commemorations are held in Shushi, Armenia’s Pashinyan also participates

Jinping offers Kim Jong-un help in fight against COVID-19

15 people in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia PM, Artsakh President meet in Stepanakert

Armenia, Karabakh leadership pays tribute at Stepanakert Memorial (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier arrives in Artsakh

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier

Wreath on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan is laid at Stepanakert Brotherhood Cemetery

Armenia war veterans hold march of honor at Victory Park Memorial