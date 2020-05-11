Armenian Ombudsman: 13,140 complaints received from citizens in 2019

A total of 13,140 complaints have been received from citizens in 2019 by the Office of the Ombudsman of Armenia, chief human rights activist of the republic Arman Tatoyan said on Monday at the parliament.
According to him, 2019 was a very busy year for their office. The number of lawsuits and complaints, as well as lawsuits on their own initiative, has almost tripled.
"Moreover, 2020 is already an extremely stressful year. Statements and complaints for the first four months of this year exceed 75% of the number of statements and complaints received last year," he noted.
Tatoyan explained that these statistics do not include visits to places of detention and other special institutions.