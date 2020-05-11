Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism

The Georgian authorities have decided to launch the season of incoming tourism on June 15 and open the country’s borders for foreign tourists on July 1, reports Sputnik-Georgia.

To embody their pretensions for the rebirth of the tourism industry, the authorities have decided to position the country as a safe destination.

Tourists visiting Georgia will spend their vacation in so-called ‘green zones’ where they and the locals will be safe from the contagion.

“Our embassies are already talking about “safety corridors” with the respective countries. Israel and Austria are already interested, and Georgia’s neighboring countries have been interested for a while now, and we would like to collaborate in this direction,” the country’s Prime Minister said.

Moreover, Giorgi Gakharia stated that Georgia will use this opportunity (tourism as an economic branch) at the local level and later at the global level. However, he stressed that all the days announced by the country will depend on the epidemiological situation in Georgia.