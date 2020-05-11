News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism
Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism
Region:Georgia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Georgian authorities have decided to launch the season of incoming tourism on June 15 and open the country’s borders for foreign tourists on July 1, reports Sputnik-Georgia.

To embody their pretensions for the rebirth of the tourism industry, the authorities have decided to position the country as a safe destination.

Tourists visiting Georgia will spend their vacation in so-called ‘green zones’ where they and the locals will be safe from the contagion.

“Our embassies are already talking about “safety corridors” with the respective countries. Israel and Austria are already interested, and Georgia’s neighboring countries have been interested for a while now, and we would like to collaborate in this direction,” the country’s Prime Minister said.

Moreover, Giorgi Gakharia stated that Georgia will use this opportunity (tourism as an economic branch) at the local level and later at the global level. However, he stressed that all the days announced by the country will depend on the epidemiological situation in Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds
According to the Commandant, restrictions have...
 European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4 million cases have been recorded worldwide...
 Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19
“Tomorrow we may likely receive the test results of people who contacted the infected...
 Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19
The country has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths and 884 confirmed cases...
 Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who...
 Putin announces end of a single period of non-working days from May 12
All sanitary requirements must be maintained...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos