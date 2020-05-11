News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service
Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The media publications on the incident in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the video presented in them have been sent to the Special Investigation Service to prepare a report and resolve the process under the Criminal Procedure Code. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, stated this in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry.

Earlier, the Prosecutor's General’s Office announced that it was studying the video footage of the fight that took place in the parliament.

To note, on May 8, a brawl took place in the NA sessions’ hall between Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia party and its parliamentary faction, and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, then several other deputies, as well as NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan also were involved in this melee.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal case filed over death of Armenian soldier
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 Gunman enters Yerevan bank branch
Police are working at the scene…
 19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident
Those injured are in satisfactory conditions...
 Risk of flooding at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
The rescuers who arrived at the scene…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, one of the 5 injured dies
And a 21-year-old is in critical condition…
 Iran missile ship has accident
During a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos