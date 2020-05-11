Media reports on National Assembly brawl are sent to Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN. – The media publications on the incident in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the video presented in them have been sent to the Special Investigation Service to prepare a report and resolve the process under the Criminal Procedure Code. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, stated this in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry.
Earlier, the Prosecutor's General’s Office announced that it was studying the video footage of the fight that took place in the parliament.
To note, on May 8, a brawl took place in the NA sessions’ hall between Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia party and its parliamentary faction, and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, then several other deputies, as well as NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan also were involved in this melee.