News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head
Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan has received Monday the Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan, as well as party member, chair of the parliament's Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Mane Tandilyan.

A range of issues on the development of parliamentary relations between Artsakh and Armenia, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were discussed at the meeting, Artsakh president's press service reported.

Artsakh president highlighted the meetings and discussions with Armenia’s parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces, voicing his satisfaction over their regular nature.

Artsakh parliament depty chair Vahram Balayan was present at the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days
The President signed a respective decree on Monday…
 Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents
“I believe that it is necessary to create a permanent professional commission under the defense ministry...
 Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans
In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi...
 Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says
The poverty level in 2018-19 was above 20%...
 Artsakh Ombudsman presents report on human rights situation in 2019
Beglaryan noted that one of the main functions of the Ombudsman’s office is the consideration of appeals and applications...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos