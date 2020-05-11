Artsakh president receives Bright Armenia party head

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan has received Monday the Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan, as well as party member, chair of the parliament's Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Mane Tandilyan.

A range of issues on the development of parliamentary relations between Artsakh and Armenia, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were discussed at the meeting, Artsakh president's press service reported.

Artsakh president highlighted the meetings and discussions with Armenia’s parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces, voicing his satisfaction over their regular nature.

Artsakh parliament depty chair Vahram Balayan was present at the meeting.