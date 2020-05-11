19-year-old soldier who died in Artsakh was family's only son

The 19-year-old serviceman who sustained a fatal gunshot wound yesterday at the maintenance station of one of the military units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was from the Khachen village of Askeran region of Artsakh, as head of the village Vrezh Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“He was a very active and interactive boy and had good human qualities. He had been serving in the army for about eleven months. He was drafted to the army after being admitted to the school in Shushi,” the head of the village said and stated that the circumstances behind the death remain unclear.

The serviceman was the parents’ only son, and he had an elder sister. The mother is the head of the local kindergarten, and the father works at the local water committee.

A criminal case has been initiated into soldier Sasun Margaryan sustaining a fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh on Sunday, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

A criminal case was filed on the charges of negligently causing a soldier to commit suicide.

An investigation is underway.